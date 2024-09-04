How and why the humanitarian crisis in Sudan is being forgotten

It’s one of the world’s most serious current crises – and yet, this conflict is being deemed “forgotten.”

But it’s certainly well known by the more than25 million people in Sudan who are facing starvation and the 11 millionwho have been displaced from their homes.

Since April of last year, conflict has raged between two Sudanese military groups, putting civilians in the middle of 500 days of violence and causing greater humanitarian crisis.

One report predicts that more than 2.5 million people could die of hunger by the end of this month. At least 150,000 people have been killed and the International Criminal Court has accused both warring parties of war crimes.

Last month,famine was confirmed in one refugee camp in western Sudan. Humanitarian groups are rushing to get aid into the country as quickly as possible after two points of entry reopened only two weeks ago.

We talk to a group of experts about the crisis.

If you’d like to learn more about the crisis in Sudan, you can find more information here.

