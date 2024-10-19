Hurricane Oscar just north of the Dominican Republic, track

A tropical disturbance monitored for several days develops into a storm on Saturday morning. On Saturday afternoon, it quickly became a hurricane just north of the Dominican Republic.

Oscar is expected to move slowly west and southwest, likely impacting Cuba Monday morning as a category 1 hurricane. As it impacts southern Cuba, it is expected to bring heavy rounds of rain, bringing more chaos to the nation already dealing with a national power outage. Luckily, the system will be losing its hurricane-force winds, but since it will be moving slowly and shifting directions to the northeast, the southern portion of Cuba is slated to receive downpours that could lead to flash floods.

By Tuesday morning, Oscar will be traveling over the southern Bahamas and picking up speed as it moves away from Cuba and the Bahamas. A trough will push this system away from Florida.

This system does not represent a threat to the United States.

Strong and more frequent cold fronts are moving through the continental United States, which are our friends and help keep tropical systems curving away from the U.S. during this time of the year. Nonetheless, remember that we are still in hurricane season, and we should always keep an eye open, monitoring the tropics for any opening between fronts where any rouge-moving tropical system could move through.

