In inaugural address, Trump didn't talk about the 2020 election. He did later

Updated January 20, 2025 at 13:54 PM ET

One of the open questions as the U.S. heads into the second Trump term is how much the president's loss in 2020 will dominate his policy decisions regarding agencies like the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security, which have various roles in investigating and protecting elections.

Trump's first speech as president this time around seemed to indicate a willingness to move on, now that he won the popular vote and an Electoral College sweep in 2024.

In his inaugural address, Trump did not mention the 2020 election or any of the baseless stolen election accusations he made so frequently on the campaign trail.

But soon after his speech, while speaking to supporters in another part of the Capitol, Trump again baselessly called the 2020 election "rigged."

