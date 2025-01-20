Musk, Zuckerberg and Bezos are slated to attend the inauguration

© 2025 WLRN
By NPR Washington Desk
Published January 20, 2025 at 10:08 AM EST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will all attend President-elect Trump's inauguration, a source familiar with the planning who was not authorized to disclose the matter tells NPR.

Musk, Bezos and Zuckerberg are the world's three wealthiest people, with estimated net worths of $429.8 billion, $235.3 billion, and $212.6 billion, respectively, according to Forbes.

Musk spent $250 million to help Trump's election efforts. After Trump's victory, CEOs from Silicon Valley and beyond have met with the president-elect and contributed to his inaugural fund.

