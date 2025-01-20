Putin congratulates Trump on his return to the White House

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Donald Trump on reassuming the presidency of the United States.

In a televised speech to his Security Council, Putin said he welcomed Trump's desire to avoid "World War III" with Russia and said he was open to dialogue — including negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine.

His comments were delivered several hours before Trump took the oath of office.

"The most important thing is to eliminate the main reason for the crisis," said Putin, adding he didn't want to see a "temporary ceasefire" that would allow parties to "rearm and regroup" but rather a "long-term peace" based on mutual respect for all sides.

While Putin's reasons for the war have shifted repeatedly since Russia initially invaded in 2022, the Kremlin leader has recently demanded an end to Ukraine's desire to join NATO and recognition of Russia's hold over Ukrainian territories seized by Russian forces as the cornerstone of any potential peace deal.

"We, of course, will fight for the interests of Russia and the people of Russia. That, of course, was the point of the 'special military operation,' " added Putin, using the Kremlin's official name for the military campaign.

Copyright 2025 NPR