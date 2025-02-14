Carollo out as chairman of Bayfront Park Management Trust

The management of the agency that oversees a popular park in Miami is no longer in the hands of City Commissioner Joe Carollo.

The City of Miami commission voted Thursday to remove Carollo as chairman of the Bayfront Park Management Trust — a post he held for eight years.

The board is at the center of a federal lawsuit filed by two former Trust employees, who allege that Carollo misused agency funds to benefit himself, his wife and his friends. He denies the allegation.

Commissioner Miguel Gabela will replace him in the position.

