'Abundance' book argues more is more in securing America's future

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 20, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
The cover of "Abundance" and author Derek Thompson. (Courtesy of Simon & Schuster and Shaughn and John, Inc)
Host Robin Young speaks with Atlantic writer Derek Thompson about his new book “Abundance,” written with New York Times commentator Ezra Klein.

In the book, the two argue that in order to ensure a better future, America needs to build and invent more in order to combat problems such as affordable housing, climate change, and food and medicine inaccessibility.

Book excerpt: ‘Abundance’

By Derek Thompson and Ezra Klein 

From Abundance” by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson. Copyright © 2025. Reprinted by permission of Avid Reader Press, an Imprint of Simon & Schuster, Inc.

