Miami-Dade mayor to decide on fluoride in drinking water

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has until Friday to veto a decision by the county commission to ban fluoride in drinking water.

Levine Cava held a roundtable Wednesday with medical experts who strongly supported keeping fluoride in the water and highlighted the role of fluoride in dental health.

This comes almost a week after county commissioners decided to end fluoridation in the county within 30 days.

If Levine Cava vetoes, commissioners can hold an overriding vote in their next meeting on May 6.

