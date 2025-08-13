Before you swat that mosquito this summer, take a picture of it

It's mosquito season, and that means wearing long sleeves, light colors and bug spray.

But for University of South Florida researcher Ryan Carney, it's a good time to study what he calls the "flying hypodermic needles of disease."

And while not every type of mosquito carries and transmits deadly diseases, such as malaria, dengue fever and Zika, Carney estimates about 10 do – and he wants to know where they are.

"It's very, very critical for us to be able to determine what the exact species is, especially those that are called vector species that transmit disease, as well as those that are invasive," Carney said.

He is one of the USF researchers working alongside those at the University of Florida , which received a $3.6 million, five-year grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The project is establishing the International Center for Excellence for Malaria Research, which is located in Africa. In 2022, 95% of the world's malaria deaths were in that continent.

As part of the project, Carney and fellow researcher Sriram Chellappan created a dashboard seeking photos that can be identified by artificial intelligence.

Mosquito Dashboard / Screenshot / Screenshot The mosquito dashboard uses photos uploaded to iNaturalist or other sites to show where the insects were spotted.

Some mosquitoes can be identified with the naked eye, but others need to be put under a microscope to see the characteristics that give away their species.

Researchers are especially keeping an eye out for the Anopheles stephensi, the type that carries malaria, as well as any other vector species that could pose a threat.

"By folks taking pictures of different species, including Anopheles, we can get a sense of where they are in the habitat, which enables much better prediction as well as control," Carney said.

Chellappan said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is especially concerned about a U.S. malaria outbreak, which could start in Florida. He said it's not a matter of if, but when, malaria-carrying mosquitoes come to the U.S.

Malaria was eradicated in the U.S. in the 1950s, but a few cases popped up in Sarasota in 2023. It was addressed with insect spray and public awareness.

Chellappan said surveillance and early detection are some of the best ways to prevent an outbreak.

The researchers are also working on an AI-enabled smart trap that will capture, identify and track the Anopheles stephensi.

And USF is working with mosquito control districts to implement the new technology in preventing mosquito-spread diseases.

Carney said, in addition to photos, researchers need time to develop the technology and AI algorithms.

