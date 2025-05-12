'Drain and cover': Miami-Dade County reminds residents it's peak mosquito breeding season

Florida Department of Health tips on protecting against mosquitoes (In English, Spanish and Haitian Creole)

With South Florida’s rainy season beginning this week, Miami-Dade County officials said mosquitos will also be in peak breeding season.



Mosquitos aren’t just a nuisance, they can also carry and spread mild-to-severe viral illnesses.

“Now is the time to double down on prevention and protection," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

Since mosquitos breed in standing water, she said it’s important to continuously drain or cover areas where water can pool.

“Our county has an incredible mosquito control division and we want to remind everyone in two simple actions what to do: drain and cover," Levine Cava said.

Other prevention measures include treating the water with safe larvicides and having mosquito fish that eat larvae.

The Miami-Dade County Mosquito control district conducts mitigation efforts year-round. That includes inspections requested by residents, trapping and monitoring and responding to disease reports.

Rainy season lasts roughly through October.

