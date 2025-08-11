Miami-Dade Fire Rescue urge residents to drive safe as students go back to school

As students across South Florida head back to school this week, it’s important to keep safety in mind during morning and afternoon commutes.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Erika Benitez reminds drivers to slow down and stay alert especially around school areas and during pickup/dropoff times.

"Kids can be unpredictable. Don't assume they see you, stop accelerating, drop your speed to 15 miles an hour, and roll carefully through school areas," she said.

Benitez added that it’s important to avoid eating, drinking, texting and talking over the phone while driving.

READ MORE: Florida officials urge drivers to go slow, save a life this school year

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.