Heading to Calle Ocho Festival on Sunday? Here is list of closed Miami streets

City of Miami police announced several road closures this weekend for the popular Calle Ocho Street Festival, which runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The festival runs along SW 8th Street, from SW 13th Avenue to SW 27th Avenue.

Police said the following roads will be closed, beginning Saturday:

— 6:00 p.m.: Closure of SW 22nd Avenue between SW 7th Street and SW 8th Street.

— 9:00 p.m.: Eastbound traffic on SW 8th Street (from SW 27th Avenue to SW 13th Avenue)

Eastbound traffic will be detoured northbound or southbound at SW 27th Avenue. Alternate routes include SW 1st Street, SW 10th Street, or Coral Way.

Westbound traffic will be detoured northbound or southbound at SW 12th Avenue. Alternate routes include SW 6th Street, West Flagler Street, or Coral Way.



All roads will reopen by 5:00 a.m. on Monday.

Local residents will have access to local traffic only on SW 7th Street (north side) or SW 9th Street (south side). Motorists are advised to plan ahead and use alternate routes to avoid delays.

Miami Police Officers and personnel will be stationed along the route to assist with traffic flow.

Learn more about the Calle Ocho Music Festival here.

