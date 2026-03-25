Construction worker dies at Miami's signature bridge site, after six were injured in January

A construction worker died after falling from an overpass onto Biscayne Boulevard on Monday at the signature bridge project in downtown Miami — the same site where six workers were injured just two months prior.

The unidentified man who fell to his death was part of a crew that is working on the $866 million project on I-395 and I-95.

The I-395/S.R. 836/I-95 Project is a partnership between the Florida Department of Transportation and the Greater Miami Expressway Agency. The project dubbed "Connecting Miami" is set to finish in 2029.

The contractor for the site of construction is Archer Western-De Moya Joint Venture. The company is now part of three separate ongoing safety investigations by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Two of these investigations are for the Connecting Miami site while the other is for a construction site in Tampa.

The Miami Herald reported that Miami Fire Rescue was dispatched to the I-395 site in January after they received a report of a construction accident. Six workers were thrown about 30 feet after a cap beam on top of a pillar broke. One worker was trapped inside a concrete form work platform. FDOT confirmed at the time that the incident did not involve actual bridge structures but happened at an environment away from traffic. The Herald reported that five of the workers have since been release from the hospital and one is still being treated.

OSHA is investigating the Jan. 16 incident and has opened an inspection into Monday's fatal incident as well.

READ MORE: Miami’s I-395 Reconstruction Project Is Expensive And Unnecessary, Study Finds

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