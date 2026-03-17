Ballots in Coral Gables mail-only election go out this week

The City of Coral Gables is holding a special election this month – one without in-person polls or early voting.

This Thursday morning, the Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections will be mailing out 37,332 ballots from their warehouse in Doral, bound for voters throughout Coral Gables. The ballot mailing event is open to the public at 10:30 a.m. at the Supervisor of Elections headquarters in Doral.

This will mark the start of the city’s special election, where voters will decide on eight ballot referendums by the April 21 deadline. This is a mail ballot-only election, meaning there’s no in-person voting. The Supervisor of Elections said these kinds of elections are done on occasion to save taxpayer dollars, but only if there are no candidates on a ballot.

Vote-by-mail ballots will include questions involving moving Coral Gables’ elections to November instead of April, raising commissioners’ pay and getting rid of runoff elections. A full list of ballot referendums can be found on the city's website.

READ MORE: Trump-endorsed candidate faces off against Democrat in special election for Palm Beach County’s District 87

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.