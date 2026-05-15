US Senate candidate Vindman and President Trump find rare common ground over gas tax suspension

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Vindman agrees with Republican President Donald Trump on at least one issue: suspending the federal gas tax.

“I’m hearing from Democrats, Independents, and Republicans alike about how surging gas prices are putting the squeeze on family’s budgets,” Vindman said in a statement earlier this week.

“I’m fighting to lower costs for Florida families, and that starts with an immediate pause on the federal gas tax to provide immediate relief for Floridians.” Vindman said.

Gas prices nationwide began to surge after the U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran.

Democrats and Republicans alike have been pushing for a federal gas tax suspension, with some legislation in Congress now proposing a halt through Oct. 1.

Despite efforts from governments worldwide to boost supply during the war, including tapping into emergency oil stockpiles , steep oil prices remain. Both Brent, the international standard, and U.S. crude are now trading above $100 a barrel — up from roughly $70 just months ago.

READ MORE: Alex Vindman, who testified against Trump during his first impeachment, enters Florida Senate race

Vindman, the retired Army lieutenant colonel who testified against Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial, is running against Republican Sen. Ashley Moody. She was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in January to fill the vacant seat left by Marco Rubio when he became Secretary of State.

Vindman gained national media attention in 2019 when he testified before the House Intelligence Committee that Trump had improperly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce investigations into political rivals, testimony that became central to Trump's first impeachment by the House. Trump was acquitted by the Senate.

The current federal tax is 18.4 cents per gallon on gasoline, 24.4 cents per gallon on diesel, and 32 cents per gallon on motor fuel, and 39 cents per gallon on diesel, for the state tax in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Revenue . The average price of a gallon of gas in Florida is $4.39 as of Thursday and $4.53 nationally, according to AAA .

The federal gas tax has not been raised since 1993. Supporters of a pause argue it would provide immediate relief to consumers facing higher prices. Critics contend it would drain funding for highway infrastructure.

Asked by reporters this week at the White House how long the tax should be suspended, Trump said, “Until it’s appropriate.”

A suspension isn’t likely to make a sizeable or instant dent at the pump for motorists. And critics warn of potential longer-term consequences. The federal gas tax accounts for a small fraction of what Americans pay to fill up their tanks — but it’s also the source of billions of dollars in revenue that government highway and public transit programs rely on.

While the tax is only a small percentage of the price of gas, “it’s still money,” Trump said.

The president cannot suspend the federal tax on his own. Congress would have to approve the move.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.