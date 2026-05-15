Judge weighs challenge to Florida’s new congressional map

Florida’s new U.S. House map is now in the hands of a Tallahassee judge.

Circuit Judge Joshua Hawkes heard arguments on Friday over whether he should block the map, a decision that'll almost certainly be appealed to the state Supreme Court.

Advocacy groups say it violates state constitutional protections against partisan gerrymandering.

"It is impossible to believe that a partisan-neutral map came out of this process, and indeed it did not,” said Christina Ford, one of the attorneys suing the state.

Ford accused the map of being designed to boost Republican congressional prospects in the midterm elections

This unusual mid-decade redistricting started when, at President Donald Trump's urging, Texas approved a congressional map adding five Republican-leaning seats, igniting a redistricting battle between Democratic and GOP states.

Attorneys defending the state said plaintiffs have not proven —and can't prove — the map was illegally drawn and argue lawmakers have broad redistricting authority. They also argued the election is too soon for the map to be overturned.

“I note that the Legislature is the one that is the first judge of the proper exercise of its constitutional powers,” said Mo Jazil, an attorney defending the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis' office created the map, and lawmakers passed it.

DeSantis appointed Hawkes, who said he'll issue a written ruling but did not specify when.

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This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

