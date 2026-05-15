Larkin follows Moskowitz to FL-25, sets up Democratic primary showdown

Democrat candidate Oliver Larkin has announced he will run in the newly formed 25th Congressional District that runs along the coast from Delray Beach to Miami Beach.

His decision comes just a week after U.S House Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D- Parkland) — who Larkin had been challenging in the 23rd district before new maps were drawn —suggested he would run in FL-25.

Larkin announced his decision on social media this week.

"This the district where I grew up, where I currently live and where more than half of the current 23rd district's resident reside," Larkin said via Instagram.

He said he was waiting on the results of a hearing in the Leon County Circuit Court which could have placed a temporary injunction on the newly drawn congressional maps. If the temporary injunction was not granted, he would run in the newly formed 25th district. The judge heard arguments today in that case but declined to rule immediately.

Three Republican challengers for the former 23rd district are also joining the race in newly drawn district — an area President Donald Trump won by 9 points in 2024.

Those GOP opponents include Joe Kaufman, who lost the 2024 election in FL-23 as the Republican nominee, George Moraitis, a former state representative, and Scott Singer, the former mayor of Boca Raton.

The qualifying period in Florida for candidates for the House of Representatives is from June 8 until June 12.

READ MORE: Congressman Moskowitz pivots to FL-25 seat after DeSantis shuffles redistricting map

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