A high-stakes Friday: Florida judge to hear challenge to new US House map

A high-stakes hearing is scheduled Friday morning in a Tallahassee courtroom, as advocacy groups challenge a new state congressional map that boosts the GOP U.S. House advantage.

They want the map, created by Gov. Ron DeSantis' office and approved by legislative Republicans, blocked.

Marina Jenkins, executive director of the National Redistricting Foundation, calls it an "egregious gerrymander."

"This is a strong case, and the central argument is straightforward," Jenkins said. "The Florida Constitution prohibits drawing congressional districts with partisan intent, and Gov. DeSantis and the Florida Legislature did exactly that."

Her group is backing plaintiffs in the case.

Florida's attorneys are pushing back on gerrymandering claims. Yet, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office has argued that part of the Constitution does not have to be followed.

Whatever the ultimate decision, the case is likely to get appealed to the state Supreme Court.

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This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting

