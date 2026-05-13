Effort to recall Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava fails

An effort to recall Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava has failed.

The so-called “Recall Cava” political committee did not get the required 66,000 valid petition signatures for the recall to end up on the county ballot this election cycle. It only collected about 26,000 signatures.

The committee was created by conservative online personality Alex Otaola. He claims Levine Cava allegedly misused taxpayer money and lacked accountability for it.

The PAC missed an original deadline to report its donations and expenditures at the beginning of April and the mayor’s supporters called it the sign of a sham effort.

READ MORE: Miami-Dade Republican Party pushes Mayor Levine Cava recall effort

In a statement Wednesday, Otaola said the effort failed because it had no support from the state Republican Party.

"We make a call to the people of Miami to demand accountability for public funds and to prevent displacement of communities for the benefit of developers' interests," Otaola said.

"The Republican Party, with the exception of the Young Republicans organization, provided no support. If they had offered their support we would have triumphed."

