Miami-Dade Republican Party pushes Mayor Levine Cava recall effort

A recent recall effort launched by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's political opponents has gotten the backing of local political institutions.

The Republican Party of Miami-Dade County (Miami GOP) has begun circulating the recall petition on social media, sending out paid advertisements and even hosting a website directing people where to go to sign the petition.

The website address "RecallCava.com" redirects visitors to "MiamiGOP.com/Cava," with an image of a political ad calling for the Mayor's ouster and a statement alleging why she should be removed.

"Under Cava’s administration, the county has seen rising crime, a growing homeless population, and serious questions surrounding the misuse of taxpayer’s money," the statement reads. "Miami-Dade deserves a transparent, responsible mayor that prioritizes public safety, fiscal responsibility, and the the [sic] citizens of our County."

Daniel Rivero / WLRN FILE - Alexander Otaola, a conservative Republican YouTube personality who ran for Mayor against Levine Cava in 2024 and lost.

The recall effort is spearheaded by Alexander Otaola, a conservative Republican YouTube personality who ran for Mayor against Levine Cava in 2024 and lost. Levine Cava won reelection outright, securing 58% of the vote against Otaola and Republican Manny Cid and avoiding a runoff.

According to crime statistics from the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office, homicides and violent crime have been on a steady decline across the county since 2023, while Levine Cava has been in office.

The number of unsheltered homeless people living on the streets has gone up year over year according to the county's Homeless Census last summer. Homelessness across the United States is at a record high according to data from the National Alliance to end Homelessness' 2025 State of Homelessness report. The alliance attributes this nationwide uptick to rising unaffordability and housing costs in regions including Miami-Dade County.

The "Recall Cava" website claims the petition effort is independent from the Miami GOP, but the party is paying for advertisements and online literature supporting the effort.

The website paid for by the party lists several local businesses countywide where people can sign the petition, saying in Spanish "Ven y vota contra Daniella Levine Cava!" — or "Come and vote against Daniella Levine Cava!"

Republican Party of Miami-Dade County / via Instagram A political ad paid for by the Miami-Dade County GOP calling for a recall of County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

The Miami GOP did not respond to WLRN's request for an interview about the website and recall effort.

Levine Cava declined an interview with WLRN except through campaign representative and political consultant Christian Ulvert.

In a prepared statement last week, the mayor called the recall a "political sideshow" meant as a distraction.

"Miami-Dade residents from every corner of our community have overwhelmingly entrusted me as their Mayor to lead and deliver results, and that’s exactly what I will continue to do," she said in a statement.

The recall petition must secure signatures from at least 4% of the county electorate, or about 66,000 voters, by May 14. If it meets that threshold, the county commission must approve ballot language that will go to all voters in Miami-Dade asking if Levine Cava should be removed. If that item gets majority approval of the electorate, Levine Cava will be out of office, per the county charter.