Miami Mayor's proposed $450 million bond will not go to voters this August

For as much as Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins has pushed for a new bond program for the city's public safety infrastructure, residents and city commissioners just don't have the appetite for it yet.

The Miami Commission voted 4-1 on Thursday to defer a vote on the mayor's proposed $450 million bond, effectively killing the chance to have a bond referendum on this August's primary ballot.

The purpose of the bond — which is essentially a loan for municipal governments — is to pay for a new public safety building to replace the Miami Police Department's current headquarters in downtown, and to perform repairs on a number of fire stations citywide that are facing delayed maintenance.

"Particularly in our police headqurters, we have horrific conditions. We had months and months where there were no bathrooms on the first floor," Higgins said from the dais. "At our fire stations you have mold. You have exhaust in the areas where our firefighters spend their 24-hour shifts."

READ MORE: Some Miami residents skeptical of $450 million bond for police and fire departments

Last month, Higgins and Miami Police Department (MPD) Chief Manny Morales took reporters on a tour of the police HQ. Holes could be seen in the ceiling above the homicide unit where water creeped in. Water damage was found on the floor of the department's evidence room, which sits below sea level, leading MPD to empty out bottom-level shelves to avoid destroying evidence.

At the city's Fire Station 5, firefighters had to use a gas-powered generator to power a makeshift HVAC system because the station's air conditioning broke overnight.

Despite the impassioned appeal from the mayor and public safety leaders, residents and commissioners were too reluctant to take on another $450 million in debt when the city still hasn't spent the entirety of its previous $400 million Miami Forever Bond.

"We all support our police. We trust them and our firefighters too. But trust is the main issue in this referendum. A lot of trust has been lost in our elected officials," said Andy Parrish, a Coconut Grove resident, during the public comment period.

Commissioner Rolando Escalona, a co-sponsor on the bond item, told WLRN in an interview he too was skeptical about the high price of the bond. He said he was convinced, however, when he saw the poor state of the police department and believes this is the best way to fund improvements.

The bond vote was deferred to a future city commission meeting. Though it will not make it in time for the August ballot, a referendum could still show up for voters in November if the item is voted up at the next meeting.