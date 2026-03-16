Trump-endorsed candidate faces off against Democrat in special election for Palm Beach County’s District 87

A big special election race is shaping up for Palm Beach County’s District 87 House seat.

Two candidates, Republican Jon Maples and Democrat Emily Gregory, are vying for the open House seat left vacant after Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Mike Caruso as county clerk and comptroller.

Maples, who is backed by President Donald Trump, won his primary with 84% of the vote. The former Lake Clark Shores council member emphasizes gun rights, limited government and other GOP staples.

Gregory is a small‑business owner who took 88% in her primary. The Democrat focuses on affordability, healthcare, and public‑school funding.

The district, stretches from Juno Beach to Lantana and Hypoluxo.

Early voting for the special election is taking place now, until March 21, ahead of Election Day on March 24.

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