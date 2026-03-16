Miami police warn drivers of traffic diversions for Ultra Music Festival

Ultra Music Festival will return to Miami’s Bayfront Park next week, meaning the already hectic downtown traffic is about to get a lot more congested.

The City of Miami Police Department (MPD) will begin diverting traffic starting Thursday, March 26 through Monday, March 30. Northbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be rerouted to separate lanes. All southbound traffic past NE 6th Street will be prohibited, and drivers headed south on Biscayne Boulevard will be diverted west.

City of Miami Miami Police's traffic diversion plan for Ultra Music Festival from March 26 to March 30, 2026.

The festival runs through Sunday, March 29. Residents with concerns can call the Ultra Resident hotline at 786-767-7272. More information on the Miami Police Department’s special events page.

Ultra's contract with the City of Miami is up for renewal this year. The city will host a community forum on April 2 at Miami Dade College's Live Arts Theater to collect resident input before voting on the contract.

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