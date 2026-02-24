Miami Beach says it remains 'broken up' with spring break, despite relaxed crackdowns

It's been two years since the City of Miami Beach announced it was "breaking up" with spring break after a string of violent tourist seasons, and city leaders have made it clear that the relationship status remains the same.

"We are still very much broken up with spring break with no interest in ever getting back together," Miami Beach City Manager Eric Carpenter said during a Tuesday press conference.

Following a 2023 spring break that saw two fatal shootings on Miami Beach, the city began implementing strict measures including $100 parking rates for nonresidents, license plate readers on streets entering the barrier island and early beach closures.

This year's regulations have loosened somewhat, as the city seeks to maintain its presence as a vacation destination.

Restrictions this year include:



$40 parking rates in garages on South Beach for non-residents. Rates may increase to $100 at the city manager's discretion

License plate readers on the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle causeways

Prohibiting amplified music on the beach without a permit

Security checkpoints at beach entrances every Thursday through Sunday during Spring Break

$548 towing fees for nonresidents

In addition, Miami Beach police will implement a traffic plan beginning at 6 p.m. each Thursday through Sunday around the South of Fifth and Flamingo Park neighborhoods. Motorists can access the SoFi neighborhood via Alton Road, Washington Avenue and Collins Avenue. The Flamingo Park neighborhood can be accessed via Alton Road or from its northern side.

Local access restrictions will be enforced on some city streets to limit traffic.

Miami Beach Spring Break 2026 traffic plan — restricting traffic South of Fifth and around Flamingo Park during high-impact evenings.

Ocean Drive will only be accessible to vehicles from 15 Street with a sole exit at 5 Street on March 12-15 and March 19-22.

To alleviate the burden on those who work on Miami Beach but aren't residents, the city said it will operate free 24-hour shuttles running every 10 minutes. The shuttles leave from the Fifth and Alton Garage, the Sunset Harbour Garage and the 42nd Street Garage and take riders south into traffic enforced areas. For more information on shuttle schedules, visit MiamiBeachfl.gov/breakasweat.

Miami Beach is emphasizing a health and wellness focus for spring break this year with a series of fitness-related events throughout March and April including a half-marathon and "Wodapalooza," a fitness festival and athletic competition.

"We're serious about law and order, but we're also a city that is serious about welcoming everyone to come here, enjoy our city, and for our businesses to thrive," Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner said during the press conference.

Miami Beach is emphasizing health and wellness events to attract visitors during Spring Break while avoiding violent crowds.

Despite Meiner's assertion that the business community was fully supportive of Miami Beach's security measures, city leadership faced backlash from some business owners last year who claimed that the intense crackdowns led to a downturn in profits. Some owners complained that barricades and strict curfews created negative publicity for the beach and drove away the customer base for restaurants and entertainment venues.

The city commission recently voted unanimously to pull back on certain restrictions for live music venues year round in the hopes of bringing back more nightlife. The measure removes a conditional use permit requirement for live music and raises the occupancy threshold for indoor venues from 200 to 750 people on Lincoln Road and Washington Avenue.

Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez told WLRN this legislation pertains to live music all year and does not relate to spring break. Nevertheless, increased foot traffic during the vacation season is sure to result in more occupants at live music venues.