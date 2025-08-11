Community Foundation of Broward invests $900,000 in local, life-saving cancer research

The Community Foundation of Broward is investing $900,000 to support cutting-edge cancer research at two leading South Florida institutions, aiming to bring life-saving therapies closer to home — especially for underserved communities.

The Foundation has announced two $450,000 grants to Memorial Foundation and Nova Southeastern University, funding innovative projects that focus on personalized cancer treatment and reducing health disparities in Broward County.

“These new grants will help make precision medicine and targeted therapies more accessible to cancer patients in Broward County, especially those in underserved communities who often face the greatest barriers to care,” the Foundation said in a statement.

At Memorial Foundation, the funding will expand a diverse lung cancer biobank. This resource enables researchers to study tumor biomarkers in real-time and tailor treatments to individual patients — a key component of precision medicine.

Meanwhile, Nova Southeastern University will use its grant to study exosomes released by melanoma cells. Researchers hope to better understand how these exosomes could enhance the immune system’s natural ability to fight cancer.

“Both projects aim to close health equity gaps and bring breakthrough clinical trials and personalized care to Broward patients who might otherwise be left behind,” the Foundation stated.

This latest round of funding builds on nearly a decade of investment by the Community Foundation of Broward into local cancer research and treatment innovation. Since 2016, it has committed more than $3 million toward efforts to expand access to care, support scientific breakthroughs, and offer new hope to cancer patients and their families.

