Elevated tides may cause flooding some areas in Fort Lauderdale this week

Elevated tides may cause some temporary roadway flooding in low-lying areas in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding communities this week.

Rainfall during high tides could slow down drainage, causing ponding or flooding on roadways.

It’s important to use caution when driving through flooded areas — if you can’t see the road ahead of you through the water, take another route.

Also, avoid creating wakes that push water into homes and businesses.

City of Fort Lauderdale crews are monitoring road conditions.

READ MORE: The unseen flooding risk in South Florida: Rising water beneath our feet

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

