State announces formal rules for changes to AIDS drug assistance program

The state of Florida has formally announced its changes to the AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP), which currently provides Floridians assistance and access to HIV/AIDS medication.

In January, the state announced it would implement changes that would have gone into effect March 1, but the state was sued by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation for failing to adhere to a formal rules making process.

Today the Department of Health published its new rules. The department confirmed it would reduce eligibility requirements from 400% to 130% of the federal poverty level — a change that would boot 16,000 Floridians from coverage.

The new rules no longer codify restrictions on specific medications. That includes Biktarvy, a popular one-a-day pill that was slated to be removed from coverage.

It is unclear if the State intends to enact the change by its original March 1 deadline. The rule is now open for a 21-day public comment period that ends on March 4.

