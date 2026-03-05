Miami Dade College Community Health Fair continues to help thousands of uninsured, underinsured

For two decades, Miami Dade College’s annual Community Health Fair has helped thousands of uninsured or underinsured people in Miami-Dade County get free access to basic health care services.

It began at MDC’s Medical Campus, situated in the heart of Miami’s healthcare district, and was started by the college’s current president Madeline Pumariega — who back in 2006 was the dean of student affairs.

“ At that time I was actually a student and we realized there was a need in the community to offer blood pressure check, cholesterol [check],” said Dr. Alwyn Leib a, president of MDC’s Medical Campus. “Those things are called the silent killer for a reason … it doesn't really bother you until you can't do anything about it.”

Courtesy of Miami Dade College Dr. Alwyn Leiba, president of Miami Dade College's Medical Campus

Now 20 years later, it has become a staple event for the community college, and is largely run by its own students and faculty. Lieba was a dental hygiene student when the community health fair made its debut.

READ MORE: State ducks legal challenge, enacts emergency rule to cut HIV/AIDS medication assistance funding

“ It's an all hands on deck type of situation from all the campuses that come together,” said Leiba.

According to the college, the annual event has served more than 2,000 Miami-Dade County residents each year, and has provided more than 40,000 free health screenings over the last two decades.

This year, there will be over a dozen different types of free health care screenings available, including for Hepatitis C, and lipid panels screenings. Attendees will also be able to get free eye exams, dental exams and eGFR tests to assess kidney function.

Cancer screenings will also be available for colorectal, cervical, prostate and breast cancer, including on‑site mammograms.

“ Events like this really are not only for you to get real service, but to really educate and know that ‘wow, this is happening out there right in my backyard and I had no clue,’” said Leiba.

Under Leiba’s leadership, the MDC Community Health Fair has expanded to provide veterinary services, and a food distribution in partnership with Farm Share. For some families, the health fair is the only opportunity all year-round to receive preventive care — for themselves and their pets.

1 of 2 — Community Health Fair 2025 2.jpg Miami Dade College's Annual Community Health Fair, 2025 Courtesy of Miami Dade College 2 of 2 — Community Health Fair 2025 4.jpg Miami Dade College's Annual Community Health Fair, 2025 Courtesy of Miami Dade College / Medical

“ There's so many folks that their pet is part of their family, so we wanna make sure that we holistically take care of everyone,” said Leiba. “ Not only will you be able to come and get your basic healthcare screenings, but you can also pick up groceries, too … if you are in that need.”

Over 50 vendors that include nonprofits or local government agencies will be sharing information at the Community Health Fair about the year-round services they provide, many of which are free or affordable.

Miami Dade College has services it provides throughout the year. The Medical Campus has a dental hygiene and vision care clinic , with a full dental cleaning and X-rays for $35 — and a full eye exam, including a retina screening, for $25.

For Leiba, the thousands of residents they see come to the event each year is proof that health care access remains a pressing issue in Miami-Dade County — and the health fair plays a part in filling that critical gap.

“ There's so many people that just want to be able to be healthy,” said Leiba. “To have the resources that they need, or even information, so they can make that decision for themselves.”