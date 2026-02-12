State asks for $700k for public records in lawsuit over AIDS healthcare funding

The Florida Department of Health has issued a staggering invoice for public records in response to a lawsuit related to the department's decision to alter the AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP).

ADAP was previously open to those who make around $60,000 dollars per year. But in January the state changed that requirement to people who make around $20,000 per year. The changes would have gone into effect on March 1 but the state was sued by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) for failing to adhere to a formal rules making process. That process includes a public comment period.

The state has since complied and announced formal changes.

The AHF also sued the state for failing to comply with a public records request related to the department's decision to alter ADAP.

In response to the public records suit, the state sent a $786,507.36 invoice to review and prepare the nearly 2 million emails the state says are relevant to AHF's public records request.

AHF calls the invoice a "ransom note."

“This is flat out extortion to cover the Department of Health’s violation of Florida’s legal rulemaking process,” said Michael Weinstein, president of AHF.

“This is a ransom note effectively crafted to prevent any information about the DOH’s arbitrary, illegal, and punitive move to rewrite ADAP eligibility, a very clear violation of Florida’s sunshine law, and a move that threatens the lives of thousands of Floridians living with HIV.”

The state has said cuts to ADAP are necessary to avoid a $120 dollar million shortfall, but have yet to substantiate that claim.

