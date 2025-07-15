Florida's super soaker; Invest 93L moves through

Invest 93L is expected to pass through Central Florida on Tuesday. There will still be plenty of moisture available in the atmosphere, which will continue to enhance showers and deep, tropical downpours, especially in the afternoon after some areas receive sufficient warmth, allowing the atmosphere to stabilize.

A lot of moisture is available as the disturbance moves over Florida. The flash flood risk remains mainly across Central Florida, along I-4 and I-75. Please stay away from flooded roads. Once the system enters the Gulf, it has a chance to become ¨Dexter¨. pic.twitter.com/iF9nTtC3N9 — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) July 15, 2025

There’s still a chance for flash floods, especially across the southern and central regions of the Peninsula. Many areas across Central and South Florida received heavy rainfall on Monday, with areas across the Tampa Bay area receiving over 7 inches of rain.

Tuesday’s showers and thunderstorms will continue to bring the risk of flash flooding, as an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected, with some areas potentially receiving over 6 inches of rain again today.

Amazingly structured thunderstorm heading in as the sun starts to set🌅⛈️



We’ve had some severe storms this evening - if you have any reports of flooding or damage, let us know!! #flwx pic.twitter.com/dZ0bHw0woz — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) July 14, 2025

The entire region of Central Florida along the I-4 corridor, through the section along I-75, is under a flood watch at least through Tuesday evening. This means the conditions are there for flooding to happen. If you receive a flood warning, ensure you go to higher ground. When driving, avoid flooded streets.

1 of 2 — Snip20250715_3.png 2 of 2 — Snip20250715_2.png

The weather will remain unstable at least through Thursday across Central Florida, including the northern portion of southwest Florida. However, Invest 93L will be moving over the Gulf and away from Florida. We will still have some moisture pulling in from the southern Gulf and the Caribbean, which will aid the development of tropical showers across the state. The Weather Prediction Center still has South Florida and the western portion of the state at risk of flash floods, with a level 1 out of 4 on Wednesday. For Thursday, the risk of flash floods will be mainly focused along the Tampa Bay area through the panhandle.

Invest 93L

The official forecast by the National Hurricane Center indicates that Invest 93 is expected to move west over the northern portion of the Gulf. Heavy rains are expected to start impacting the Central Gulf Coast by Wednesday evening and continue through the remainder of the week. We must wait until a low-level closed center of circulation forms to know a possible track for this system.

Models show that the system should stay near land, Florida´s Panhandle. If the system moves a bit further south, there could be a higher chance for it to develop into Dexter.

Regardless, this tropical system will move over the warm water of the Gulf, which is above average for this time of year. This will serve as fuel for the system to develop a better structure and is likely to become a tropical storm before reaching the central Gulf Coast. Models indicate that the system is expected to impact Louisiana and pose a high risk of flash floods across cities. Long-term models, which will be adjusted as the system develops, indicate the possibility of rainfall amounts ranging from 5 to 10 inches across southern Louisiana and southern Alabama. There could be higher rainfall of up to 15 inches along the high 10 corridor.

