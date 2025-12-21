Astronomical winter arrives ahead of holiday warm spell

Sunday marked the start of astronomical winter across the Northern Hemisphere, several weeks after meteorological winter began on Dec. 1.

Forecasters use meteorological seasons instead of the more common astronomical terms, as they more closely relate to temperature changes and make it easier to compare climate data year over year.

Astronomical seasons are based on the Earth’s position as it orbits the sun and the tilt of the planet’s axis.

Winter solstice graphic explainer.

The summer and winter solstices occur when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted at its maximum - either toward or away from the giant star.

During the winter solstice, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted farther away from the sun, resulting in many communities experiencing their shortest day of the year.

When Earth’s axis is not tilted toward or away from the sun, roughly at a 23.5-degree angle, the planet experiences what is known as an equinox.

The vernal equinox occurs in the spring, while the autumnal equinox takes place in the fall.

The exact dates of solstices and equinoxes vary slightly from year to year because the planet takes approximately 365.24 days to complete a full orbit around the sun.

The winter solstice also marks an important turning point: the gradual return of longer days.

While temperatures typically continue to drop for weeks or even months after the solstice, the amount of daylight begins to increase, albeit slightly at first.

In December and January, the gains are small - just seconds of daylight per day - but by March, daylight starts to increase rapidly, with several minutes added each day.

Florida sunrise & sunset times.

Mixed start to meteorological winter so far

Through the first half of December, it has been a relatively cool start to the season along the I-10 corridor, while communities farther south have experienced a warmer December.

Temperature anomalies range from near average to 5 degrees below normal from Pensacola to Jacksonville, while readings have been up to 3 degrees above normal south of the I-4 corridor.

Southeast Regional Climate Center Median temperature anomalies since Dec. 1

Overall, the Sunshine State has seen a warmer-than-average meteorological winter, with additional warmth expected in the weeks ahead.

Temperatures during the Christmas week are largely expected to run 5 to 15 degrees above average, bringing widespread highs in the 70s and 80s.