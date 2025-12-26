Surviving crises through humor in the award-winning book 'The True True Story of Raja the Gullible'

Host Indira Lakshmanan speaks with National Book Award-winning author Rabih Alameddine about his prize-winning novel “The True True Story of Raja the Gullible (and His Mother).”

It’s a darkly comic book about a mother and son living in Beirut through a series of calamities, including civil war, kidnapping, and economic collapse.

Book excerpt: ‘The True True Story of Raja the Gullible’

By Rabih Alameddine

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR