High pollen levels reported across parts of Florida

Pollen levels, especially from trees, are running high across parts of Florida, as the state transitions out of its winter allergy season and heads towards the spring cycle.

According to allergen experts, juniper, elm and maple trees are presently among the primary contributors, which have been enhanced been by the rather dry, warm winter.

The vegetation relies on wind for pollination, and as a result, the lightweight pollen can often fill the air.

Pollen monitoring stations along the Interstate 4 corridor and along parts of Interstate 95, from the Treasure Coast northward to the First Coast, have shown moderate to occasionally high levels of allergens.

Pollen tracker across Florida.

A lack of rainfall has undoubtedly allowed the atmosphere to go for an extended period uncleansed, a pattern that will continue until there is a major weather change.

Other trees, such as pines and oaks, will join Florida’s allergy scene during the coming weeks and often signal that the heart of the season has arrived.

Pine pollen typically peaks in Central Florida in February, while across North Florida, March is usually the prime month and is responsible for the thick yellow dust that coats nearly every outdoor surface.

Pollen activity tends to be highly dependent on the weather, as late-season cold spells and even wind patterns can impact when plants begin to pollinate.

Freezes across Florida.

According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 80 million Americans have some form of allergies.

Symptoms can vary from sneezing and coughing to asthma and, in rare cases, shock, but experts with the University of Florida say there are steps people can take to limit exposure.

Peak pollen hours typically occur from roughly 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and during that time, it is advised that those with severe allergies reduce outdoor activities.

Additionally, showering after spending time outdoors and running the air conditioning system can help reduce indoor pollen levels.

Overall, tree pollen levels will remain elevated into the spring, after which grass pollens will become dominant during the late spring and summer.

Ragweed allergies typically do not emerge until fall and usually subside during the later half of the year, before the allergy cycle begins all over again.

The combination of vegetation and the state’s climate often makes Florida one of the regions with the most prolonged pollen seasons in the country.

Despite what may seem like prolific amounts at times, no Florida city ranks in the top ten for having the worst allergies, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.