Murrows entry: WLRN News compilation for Overall Excellence in 2025

South Florida is a region defined by its paradoxes: it is both a gateway for those seeking freedom and also a front line for those navigating the complexities of the American legal system; it is both a bastion of traditions and also a laboratory for historic political and cultural shifts. In 2025, WLRN News served as the essential navigator for this landscape, providing rigorous accountability alongside deep-rooted community storytelling.

Our submission for Overall Excellence reflects a newsroom operating at the height of its craft. This collection highlights our commitment to three core pillars:

1. Accountability and Justice

We began the year by breaking the silence at "Alligator Alcatraz," documenting the harsh treatment of detainees. Our reporting followed the intersection of faith and activism at these facility gates and provided a human face to the immigration crisis—from the Honduran migrant taken by ICE to the Venezuelan father deported because of a misunderstood tattoo. Our four-part limited investigative podcast, Keeper and Killer, provided an unflinching look at how mental illness within the criminal justice system affects families and communities.

2. Political and Civic Transformation

WLRN was there for a seismic year in local governance. We captured the moment Miami-Dade County rejected national trends to elect its first female mayor, Eileen Higgins, (a Democrat) and documented the upending of a local political dynasty by a newcomer following The American Dream. From auditing the impact of "DOGE" in Broward County to reporting on the controversial presidential library land giveaway for Trump, we remained the primary source for civic transparency.

3. The Soul of South Florida

We celebrated the 125th anniversary of one of the region’s first Black schools, explored the "No Sabo" identity complex among Latino youth , and chronicled the comeback of a local landmark, Churchill’s Pub. Whether diving into the history of flamingos in Hialeah or the cutting-edge "coral babies" being planted in Biscayne Bay, our team showcased the environmental and cultural heartbeat of our region.

This body of work represents more than just a year of news; it represents WLRN’s unwavering dedication to standards of excellence, integrity, and public service to our South Florida audiences.