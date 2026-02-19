Americas Decoded Project: WLRN Murrows Entry for Excellence in Innovation

OPINION. President Donald Trump is threatening to slap a 50% tariff on all imports from Brazil unless that country’s Supreme Court stops what he calls the “witch hunt” ex-president Jair Bolsonaro is undergoing. The Trump ally is on trial in Brazil, accused of leading a coup plot to overturn the election he lost in 2022. On the latest episode of Americas Decoded, his online commentary series, WLRN’s Americas Editor Tim Padgett says the real reason for Trump’s “bullying” is that, should Bolsonaro be convicted, “it’ll only remind the world of the seditious behavior he was imitating: that’s Trump’s own alleged - and indicted - attempts to overthrow democracy.” You can watch the full video for this and other Americas Decoded commentaries on WLRN.org/Decoded or on WLRN’s YouTube channel on youtube.com/@WLRN. WLRN is South Florida’s NPR member station.