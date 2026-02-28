A rare celestial event is this week — but Floridians will need to be quick to catch it.

March may arrive with signs of spring… but overnight, the sky delivers one of winter’s final spectacles. A rare sky show arrives March 3, as the full moon lines up with this year’s only total lunar eclipse.

In Florida, however, totality happens just before sunrise, when the Moon is already sinking low on the horizon — making the peak of the eclipse harder to see.

The March full moon will occur at the same time as this year's only total lunar eclipse. https://t.co/0yS30tRXzz — Florida Today (@Florida_Today) March 1, 2026

A total lunar eclipse on March 3rd will turn the full “Worm Moon” a deep copper-red — as Earth moves directly between the sun and the moon. Unlike a solar eclipse, no special glasses are needed. This is Earth’s shadow at work.

Photo via timeanddate.com

A lunar eclipse happens when sunlight bends through Earth’s atmosphere and filters onto the moon — scattering shorter blue wavelengths and allowing red light to reach the lunar surface. It’s the same physics behind fiery sunrises and sunsets… projected onto the night sky.

This eclipse carries added significance. It’s the first total lunar eclipse visible across the Americas since 2025 — and the last until New Years Eve 2028, according to NASA eclipse forecasts.

Totality will last nearly 58 minutes, long enough for the moon to fully slip inside Earth’s darkest shadow, known as the umbra. But here in the Southeast, geography changes the experience.

In Florida, the moon sets shortly after totality begins — meaning viewers may only see 20 to 30 minutes of the Blood Moon before it sinks below the western horizon. That makes timing critical.

BLOOD MOON RISING 🌕: Don’t miss out! In one week, a total lunar eclipse will turn the Moon red for nearly an hour on March 3. Check out this video mapping the spectacular event, and learn where the best place to catch the phenomenon is: https://t.co/QcZJHVNxAj pic.twitter.com/LLHxJdNbdX — FOX Weather (@foxweather) February 25, 2026

Locations with clear western horizons — beaches, open farmland, or elevated terrain — will offer the best viewing chances.

And there’s another subtle feature. Because this eclipse only passes slightly inside Earth’s shadow — what astronomers call an umbral magnitude near 1.15 — the moon may appear more copper or glowing orange rather than deep crimson.

The entire eclipse lasts more than five hours globally — but for Southeast viewers, the window is brief.

After this event, total lunar eclipses enter what astronomers call a lunar lull, with no fully total eclipses visible anywhere on Earth for nearly 34 months.

On New Year’s Eve 2028 — a new cycle of dramatic Blood Moons. Until then… this may be the last time for a while that Earth’s shadow quietly takes center stage in our night sky.

If the timing of this lunar eclipse won't work for you, don't fret there will be a partial lunar eclipse Aug. 27-28, according to NASA. Florida residents will get a much better view of that one, according to timeanddate.com

