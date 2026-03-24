3 recipes to serve as a segue to spring

They say it’s spring. But for many, there are still colder-than-normal temperatures, while in other parts of the country, there’s a severe heat wave.

What do you eat?

We pull away from the heavy soups, stews and meat dishes we tend to rely on during the winter months.

We crave greens and lighter meals. We crave freshness as farmers begin to plant and new colors and textures arrive at the market. We crave, to be a bit cliché, a spring awakening.

Here are three new recipes to help you segue into spring.

A salad made from one of the most underrated vegetables: fennel. It is available in most markets and provides crunch, a burst of anise-like flavor and a beautiful crown of herbs, called fennel fronds. Fennel fronds are a lot like dill and a true bonus when you buy a fresh fennel bulb.

A mac and cheese remixed for spring, layered with spring herbs and the first asparagus of the season.

And finally, a soup. Yes, a soup. But this one is light and full of vegetables and nutrition and green. Escarole, an Italian green that looks a lot like a head of butter leaf lettuce, can be found in most markets this time of year. Escarole provides a pleasingly bitter, deeply nutritious base for a spring soup filled with creamy white beans.

To a new season.

Fennel, orange, radish, and feta salad with an orange-ginger dressing

This simple salad is light, refreshing and full of bold flavors. Fresh fennel bulbs are so underrated but so full of potential. There’s a quick primer below on how to core and slice them. Crisp, peppery radishes, creamy feta and sweet, juicy slices of oranges provide color. The dressing is made from orange juice, fresh ginger, olive oil and a touch of cider vinegar. The fresh ginger adds a fresh, bracing, lively flavor that really highlights all the flavors in the salad.

Make the salad a few hours ahead of time, cover and refrigerate. Don’t dress the salad until 15 minutes or so before serving. This makes a great side dish, salad course or light lunch or dinner with warm, crusty bread. Serves 4.

Ingredients

The salad:

1 large or 2 small fennel bulbs with fennel fronds on top

1 large orange or 2 small oranges, tangerines or blood oranges

4 radishes, very thinly sliced

½ cup crumbled feta cheese, about 3 ounces

1 to 2 tablespoons fennel fronds for garnish

The orange-ginger vinaigrette:

About ⅓ cup orange juice from the orange peels, or use bottled, see below

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh ginger

1 tablespoon finely chopped fennel fronds

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup olive oil

1 tablespoon cider or white wine vinegar or lemon juice

Instructions

To prepare the fennel: Cut the fennel fronds off the top (the feathery dill-like top of the fennel bulb) and set aside for garnish and for the vinaigrette. Cut off a thin slice of the root end and discard. Remove the outer (often brown) leaves of the bulb and discard. Cut the bulb in half and then, using a small, sharp knife, remove the triangular core towards the bottom. Thinly slice the fennel. To prepare the oranges: using a small, sharp knife, cut the peel off the orange. Do not discard. Remove any white pith. Thinly slice the orange in rounds. To arrange: on a medium platter, arrange the fennel, oranges, and radishes either alternating them or creating rows of each ingredient. Scatter the crumbled feta on top and garnish with the fennel fronds. The salad can be made several hours ahead of time; cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. To make the dressing: Squeeze the orange peels into a small bowl. You should be able to get about ⅓ cup of juice from the fruit that clings to the peel. (If the oranges are not juicy, add ⅓ cup orange juice to the bowl.) Stir in the ginger and fennel fronds. Whisk in the oil and vinegar and taste for seasoning. The dressing can be made a day ahead of time; cover and refrigerate. To serve: spoon the dressing on top of the salad.

Spring mac and cheese with herbs and asparagus

Mac and cheese is classic comfort food, but when it’s combined with spring herbs, chopped green scallions and asparagus, it takes on a decidedly lighter springish vibe. Serve with green salad. Serves 4.

Ingredients

The sauce:

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

2 cups milk, or 1 cup milk and 1 cup heavy cream

½ cup chopped herbs, like basil, thyme, chives, rosemary, or a combination

2 scallions, very thinly sliced

1 cup grated Parmesan, Romano, sharp cheddar, or your favorite sharp hard cheese

The pasta:

Salt

½ pound of shaped pasta like penne, etc.

The asparagus and topping:

½ pound asparagus, ends trimmed and discarded; the rest of the stalk and tips cut into 1 to 1 ½ inch pieces

½ cup grated Parmesan or Romano cheese

2 tablespoons chopped mixed herbs, see above

Instructions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat for pasta.

Meanwhile, in a medium pot, heat the butter over medium heat. When it’s just sizzling, stir in the flour and mix together to form a paste. Cook for about 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Slowly add 1 cup of the milk, whisking to create a smooth sauce. When it’s simmering, add the additional cup of milk or cream. Let it come to a bubble. Reduce the heat, season with salt, pepper and the herbs and simmer. When the sauce starts to look like it’s thickening, add the cheese and whisk until smooth.

Fill a medium skillet halfway with water and bring to a boil. Add the asparagus piece and cook for 5 minutes. Drain under cold running water and drain again; set aside.

Meanwhile, boil the pasta for 9 to 11 minutes, depending on the shape, until just tender or al dente. Drain.

Place the drained pasta into a medium casserole or gratin dish. Stir in half the cooked asparagus. Stir in the cheese sauce, coating all the pasta. Top with the remaining asparagus pieces and sprinkle on the ½ cup of cheese and the 2 tablespoons of herbs. The dish can be made a day ahead of time up to this point; cover and refrigerate.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Place the casserole in the middle of the oven and bake for about 20 minutes, or until hot and the cheese is bubbling.

Escarole and white bean soup

It may look like a leafy green lettuce, but escarole is a slightly bitter green that’s a member of the endive family. It’s in season in early spring and is delicious braised, stewed, or used in a soup. This version is particularly light and appealing this time of year. You can cook your own beans or use good-quality canned beans. Serve with toasted, crusty bread and grated Parmesan cheese. Serves 4 to 6.

Ingredients

1 ½ tablespoons olive oil

1 leek or medium white onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped or sliced

About ¼ to ½ teaspoon red chile flakes

1 medium-sized head escarole, about 13 ounces, leaves separated, washed and thoroughly dried and then coarsely chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 ½ to 2 cups cooked white (cannellini) beans,* from a 15-ounce can, washed and drained or see below for cooking instructions

white (cannellini) beans,* from a 15-ounce can, washed and drained or see below for cooking instructions 6 cups chicken or vegetable stock or water

Toppings:

½ cup grated Parmesan or Romano cheese

Toasted slices of crusty bread

2 tablespoons olive oil or lemon-flavored olive oil

Pro tip: To make your own beans, soak 1 cup dried beans for at least 1 hour and up to 24 hours. Drain. Place in a medium pot with fresh water, 4 peppercorns, 1 onion, chopped, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer until beans are tender, about 40 minutes to 1 hour, depending on the bean. Drain and keep bean broth for soups, stocks etc.

Instructions

In a large pot, heat the oil over low heat. Add the leek or onion and the garlic and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes. Add the chili flakes (just a pinch; you can always add more later).

Slowly stir in the escarole leaves. Season liberally with salt and pepper. Raise the heat to high, stir in the beans and add the stock or water; bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for about 20 to 30 minutes, or until the escarole is fully wilted, the beans are tender and the soup is flavorful. Add more salt, pepper and or chili flakes as needed.

Serve hot, topped with the toast, a sprinkling of grated cheese and a drizzle of olive oil.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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