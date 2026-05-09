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The difference between calm and chaos during hurricane season

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published May 9, 2026 at 3:26 PM EDT
Photo via FEMA

The final takeaway from hurricane prep week may be the broadest—and the most important: start now.
In Florida, where no two seasons look exactly alike and no two storms leave the same kind of mark, the people in the strongest position are usually the ones who made decisions early—before the forecast turned urgent, before the roads filled, and before the pressure set in. Here's meteorologist Leslie Hudson with more:

And finally, remember: the goal isn’t perfection. It’s progress—because even one step taken early can change how safely and confidently you move through the next storm.
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Leslie Hudson
Leslie Hudson is an experienced Multimedia Journalist and Digital Meteorologist whose career is marked by significant professional milestones. A trailblazer in the industry, she holds the distinction of being the first female AMS meteorologist in the Orlando market. Her extensive background in public safety and emergency management led to her being appointed by Florida’s Governor to the State of Florida’s Hurricane Catastrophic Fund Council from 2002 to 2007. Notably, she was the sole meteorologist in the state selected for this prestigious council.
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