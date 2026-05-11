Weather forecast update: incoming storms could help the Everglades wildfire

The fire in western Broward continues to burn on Monday afternoon. Over 7,000 acres have burned, with about 45% containment as of mid-Monday afternoon. The winds have remained relatively light on Monday, mainly from the south-southeast. Expect the wind to remain light and variable overnight. Humidity levels, specifically dewpoint temperatures, are slightly less humid across the Everglades, as there’s plenty of dry vegetation in place. This area of South Florida remains under a severe-to-extreme drought.

More images from the wildfire burning over the blades in western Broward County. This picture were taken on May 10. There’s a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms on Monday but more coverage. It’s on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/AR9ADjHpVJ — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) May 11, 2026

Air quality could still be an issue across some cities in western Broward, such as Pembroke Pines, Weston, and Miramar, on Monday through the overnight hours on Tuesday. Late Monday afternoon, a few scattered showers are developing across South Florida. Better chances of numerous showers are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, specifically in the afternoon to early evening.

Severe risk on Tuesday, with the main threat of damaging winds of at least 58 mph.

A cold front will push through Florida on Tuesday and likely reach South Florida Tuesday night. This front will provide the atmospheric lift needed to sustain thunderstorms with greater coverage. There is a chance on Tuesday for some thunderstorms, specifically those along the I-95 corridor from Daytona Beach to Miami, to become severe, with the main risk being damaging winds of at least 58 mph. Thunderstorms also have lightning. Lightning can spark fires, so please stay alert for any fires that may ignite, especially in areas with extremely dry vegetation.

A large wildfire ignited in South Florida on Sunday, burning just outside of Miami.



The fire has already scorched nearly 5,000 acres. pic.twitter.com/QQKAQZGw8s — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) May 11, 2026

On Wednesday, the front will slow and park just over Lake Okeechobee. This is why we’re expecting another round of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon, as the day’s heating makes the atmosphere more unstable. The humidity will be present, making the temperatures feel slightly warmer than the thermometer indicates.

Flash flood threat on Tuesday.

Fortunately, strong winds will not be an issue for fire propagation. And with rain showers forecast, this will help battle the fires. Keep in mind, rain totals will range from 2 to 4 inches across parts of South Florida, but some areas may accumulate a little less. We welcome any amount of rain, but it will not help eradicate the drought. The rain showers will bring relief to the wildfires happening across South Florida.