Florida's drying and warming trend

Florida will enter another dry spell as we move closer to the weekend. A cold front continues to move very slowly to the south. This cold front is associated with a low-pressure system that will sit just off the East Coast of Florida. The most unsettled conditions will be mainly across South Florida, with scattered showers still in the forecast for Thursday, but not as numerous as on Tuesday and Wednesday. For the rest of the peninsula, we will have mostly stable weather, but another cold front will push in from the north just in time to end the week. This next cold front comes a little bit stronger, and we expect it to brush off the showers and thunderstorms and change the wind pattern across the state.

It's all about the wind shift! Rain chances start to wind down just in time for the weekend, at least the amount of rain; there will still be isolated showers over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/hyYJXQNQAZ — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) May 13, 2026

Until this next front does, we can expect the flow to continue mainly from the south-southwest along the peninsula. So any showers and thunderstorms that do develop will be mainly focused across the interior and East Coast of Florida. The western half of the peninsula could see showers, but if they do, it will most likely be in the first half of the day.

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Overall, more sunshine is expected across Florida on Thursday and Friday, allowing temperatures to rise to near-average or slightly above-average for this time of year. Across the East Coast of Florida, temperatures will remain slightly warmer because the wind has to travel over land, which makes the air warmer and the temperatures warmer.

After the next full cold front pushes through Florida on Friday, the winds will return mainly from the east-southeast for the weekend. There will be slightly drier air, so any showers and thunderstorms that develop will most likely be across the interior during the afternoon and will be very isolated.

Rainfall between Thursday and Saturday, mainly falling across the interior and east before the winds shift and come from the east-southeast Sunday onward.

The winds coming mainly from the southeast are due to a high-pressure system located just to the east of Florida, which will provide this southeastern flow throughout the weekend. Keep in mind that the southeasterly flow will likely increase the risk of recurrence along the East Coast of Florida throughout the weekend and into early next week.

Highs across the state will be around the mid to upper 80s throughout the weekend, especially across the interior and western portions of Florida. Mornings will remain muggy and warm with temperatures near average for this time of year.

Rainfall across the Panhandle between Monday and Tuesday May 11 / 12

Keep in mind that a new drought report will be released on Thursday morning. There is a small caveat with this report: it will not include the rain that fell across much of Central and South Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday. Drought reports are released two days later, on the following Thursday, and include data from Tuesday morning through Tuesday morning of the following week. Therefore, the report to be released on May 14 in the morning includes data cut off on Tuesday, May 12, in the morning. We will bring you an update as soon as a drought monitor report is released.

