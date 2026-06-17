Hazy skies, falling ash: extreme heat & lightning not helping contain the fires in Miami-Dade

A large plume of smoke covered much of the South Florida sky on Wednesday afternoon. At least 2 fires are currently burning in the Everglades. The largest fire, the Quarry 2 Fire, has burned more than 13,000 acres and has prompted the evacuation of 200 people in Miami-Dade County. The weather on Wednesday was mostly stable throughout much of the afternoon, though it was very hot. A Heat Advisory was in effect until 6 p.m. for the third day in a row.

Three days, three consecutive heat advisories for metro South Florida.

It's early in the heat season, so stay tuned and stay cool!

Here's a look at the advisories issued since the threshold was lowered to 105° (for 2 hours) in 2023. pic.twitter.com/RDJiExFR3Y — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) June 17, 2026

Winds were mainly out of the south-southeast during the afternoon but briefly shifted to the south-southwest, pushing smoke across much of the metro area, including coastal communities. The hazy skies and orange hues were reflected on many surfaces throughout the afternoon. Winds have not been a major issue for firefighters, but the heat has. This marks the second consecutive day with heat index values of at least 105°F. These conditions make it extremely difficult for firefighters wearing heavy protective gear to battle the fires.

Smoke covers much of South Florida due to the large fire burning in the Everglades, Quarry 2.

#TrafficAlert: Due to wildfire, all northbound and southbound lanes along S.R. 977/Krome Avenue/SW 177 Avenue between U.S. 41/S.R. 90/Tamiami Trail and U.S. 27/S.R. 25/Okeechobee Road are closed. Follow these detour routes. For real-time traffic go to https://t.co/MsAXWE1CNo. pic.twitter.com/oYqMXUPMPt — FDOT District 6 (@MyFDOT_Miami) June 17, 2026

On Thursday, we expect another round of very hot temperatures and high humidity. Another Heat Advisory could be issued, but regardless, temperatures will feel as hot as 105°F for a few hours during the afternoon, especially between noon and 6 PM. Winds will shift at times but will mainly be out of the southeast at speeds below 12 mph. A similar wind pattern is expected through much of the weekend, with winds occasionally coming from the south or southeast.

A few strong to severe thunderstorms developed across interior sections of South Florida on Wednesday afternoon. One concern with these storms is lightning, which could ignite additional fires. In addition, when lightning is present, firefighters are unable to safely combat the fires.

Wind direction during the next few days across South Florida. The biggest issue will be the heat, as heat indices will remain extreme, over 105°F. pic.twitter.com/cSQL15Iz2n — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) June 18, 2026

Aside from the ongoing Quarry 2 (15,900 acres) & Well (500 acres) wildfires, a third smoke plume has been sighted (& picked up on radar imagery) from a third wildfire that developed south of US-41 shortly after 5PM due to lightning from a storm.



Looking west from Coral Gables: pic.twitter.com/2RnfTSVNM7 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 17, 2026

The good news is that rain chances will increase as tropical moisture moves into South Florida. With more moisture available in the atmosphere, the chances for downpours and thunderstorms will increase, especially during the afternoon hours, and storm coverage should become more widespread.

Residents and those with respiratory issues are urged to limit time outdoors and keep windows closed. If you must be outdoors, wearing a mask can help you avoid breathing in smoke, though your eyes may get itchy. Ash has been reported to be falling across much of South Florida for the past couple of days.