A Call To Serve: Florida’s Jews and the U.S. Military

About the documentary

From the Seminole Wars in the 1830's, through two World Wars, right up to Afghanistan, Jewish Floridians have proudly contributed and served in various campaigns within all branches and ranks of the U.S military. Now the stories of some of these dedicated and honorable individuals along with their families will be told. Interviews include; Miami Beach Mayor Mitchell Wolfson who resigned from office to go fight the Nazis. Put in charge of the de-Nazification of Germany, Wolfson reportedly personally burnt down Hitler's house but not before taking an engraved setting of the dictator's silverware and Miami Beach architect Morris Lapidus who designed the signal search light commonly used by the military the Abramowitz family whose four generations of military service date back to the first World War.

Florida’s Jews and the U.S Military will give viewers both a Jewish and universal perspective on what it is like to sometimes make the ultimate sacrifice for a country that has provided so much opportunity for so many.

Learn More

