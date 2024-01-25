© 2024 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Six nuns and two other people kidnapped in Haiti have been released, archbishop says

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Associated Press
Published January 25, 2024 at 10:13 AM EST
People walk past the front entrance of the Sisters of Saint-Anne residence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.
Odelyn Joseph
/
AP
People walk past the front entrance of the Sisters of Saint-Anne residence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

Six nuns kidnapped in Haiti last week along with two other people have been released, the archbishop of Port-au-Prince told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The group was released late Wednesday, and everyone is in good condition, said Archbishop Max Leroy Mésidor.

“Thanks to God for helping us,” he said.

He declined to say whether a ransom was paid or to provide other details, including who was responsible. This latest high-profile kidnapping prompted religious leaders to issue a scathing letter criticizing the government for its inaction toward Haiti’s surge in gang-related violence.

