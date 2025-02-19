'Haiti On The Line': WLRN call-in show will feature community voices, experts. Have your say

Last year more than 5,000 people in Haiti were killed in gang-related violence. The country has been in a political crisis for years. And for Haitians in America with feet in two worlds, reality in both countries is unstable.

To better understand the story, public radio stations in the three cities with the largest Haitian populations in America are teaming up to open the phones and hear from Haitian listeners.

Brian Lehrer (WNYC, New York City), with Saraya Wintersmith (GBH News, Boston) and Tim Padgett (WLRN, Miami) will host the 90-minute special, “Haiti on the Line,” which will air live across all three stations on Feb. 24. A transcript of the program translated into Haitian Creole will be made available following the broadcast.

If you're Haitian or Haitian-American, we want to hear your thoughts on the country's past, present and future. Record a voice memo here, and we might share it on the air during the live program.

This call-in special will highlight the personal experiences of listeners in these communities, sharing their stories about their relationship to Haiti and the current crisis and exploring the new realities migrants and refugees face here in America.

The hosts will be joined by special guests and experts on the situation, including:



Widlore Merancourt, journalist and editor-in-chief of Haitian news outlet AyiboPost

Jacqueline Charles, reporter for the Miami Herald who was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for her work covering the 2010 Haiti earthquake

Dr. Geralde Gabeau, executive director of the Immigrant Family Services Institute

Tune in Monday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time to listen live to the 90-minute program on WLRN.

