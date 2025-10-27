Sen. Rick Scott warns Venezuela's Nicola Maduro that 'his days are numbered'

Sen. Rick Scott offered a stark and unequivocal assessment of Nicolás Maduro’s future, warning the Venezuelan dictator that his time in power is quickly running out and suggested he seek immediate refuge abroad.

In an interview that aired Sunday on CBS's 60 Minutes, the Florida senator advised the embattled Venezuelan leader to flee amid a massive U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean.

U.S. President Donald Trump has accused Maduro, without providing evidence, of being the leader of the organized crime gang Tren de Aragua.

“If I was Maduro, I'd head to Russia or China right now,” says Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida. “His days are numbered.” https://t.co/pka9Wf0DPk pic.twitter.com/RNSDKj0Ucl — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 26, 2025

"If I was Maduro, I'd head to Russia or China right now," Scott said. "His days are — are numbered. Something's gonna happen. Whether it's internal or external, I think something's gonna happen."

Despite the formidable U.S. firepower positioned off Venezuela's coast, the Republican lawmaker expressed doubt that the mission would escalate into a full-scale invasion.

"I don't think so. I mean, if we do — I'd be surprised," he told 60 Minutes correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi.

READ MORE: Venezuela prepares for potential land strikes as U.S. builds up military in Caribbean

Scott was clear, however, about the U.S. commitment to democratic principles in the region.

"America is gonna take care of the Southern Hemisphere. And we're going to make sure that there's freedom and democracy," he said.

Scott also predicted that Maduro’s downfall would trigger a cascading political change across the Caribbean, stating that his removal would signal "the end of Cuba," a nation heavily reliant on subsidized Venezuelan oil.

While Scott downplayed the immediate prospect of a U.S. invasion, he did touch upon the question of stability following a regime change.

Asked if the U.S. would be willing to put troops on the ground to maintain order, he noted the American public's mood on foreign engagements.

"Well, I think the American public is — is tired of forever wars right now," he said. "So I think it's very difficult for us to make a commitment that we're gonna do something like that."

"But I do believe that internationally there would be troops that would go in if they needed to," Scott said.