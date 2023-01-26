South Florida restaurants make semifinals for James Beard awards

The so-dubbed “Oscars of Food” semifinalists were announced Wednesday and they smiled upon South Florida.

For the first time, Palm Beach County led the way among Florida chefs who got a James Beard Award semifinals nod for the coveted “Best Chef” in the South award.

Five Palm Beach County chefs landed a spot in that category. They include Jeremy and Cindy Bearman of the refined-yet-casual Oceano Kitchen in Lantana, Rick Mace of Tropical Smokehouse barbecue restaurant in West Palm Beach, Pushkar Marathe of the Indian-leaning Stage Kitchen in Palm Beach Gardens and Lojo Washington of Queen of Sheeba, an Ethiopian restaurant that grew out of a soul-food takeout window in West Palm Beach's Historic Northwest District.

