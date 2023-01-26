© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Arts & Culture

South Florida restaurants make semifinals for James Beard awards

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Liz Balmaseda
Published January 26, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST
WPB .jpg
Greg Lovett,
/
The Palm Beach Post
Chef and co-owner Rick Mace puts mahi and Scottish salmon in smoke oven at the Tropical Smokehouse in West Palm Beach, Florida on May 4, 2021.

The so-dubbed “Oscars of Food” semifinalists were announced Wednesday and they smiled upon South Florida.

For the first time, Palm Beach County led the way among Florida chefs who got a James Beard Award semifinals nod for the coveted “Best Chef” in the South award.

Five Palm Beach County chefs landed a spot in that category. They include Jeremy and Cindy Bearman of the refined-yet-casual Oceano Kitchen in Lantana, Rick Mace of Tropical Smokehouse barbecue restaurant in West Palm Beach, Pushkar Marathe of the Indian-leaning Stage Kitchen in Palm Beach Gardens and Lojo Washington of Queen of Sheeba, an Ethiopian restaurant that grew out of a soul-food takeout window in West Palm Beach's Historic Northwest District.

Read more from our news partner at the Palm Beach Post.

Arts & Culture News
Liz Balmaseda
