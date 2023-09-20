Florida Grand Opera coming to some unexpected places this season
A new FGO program will bring opera performances to 'non-traditional' venues in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
If you live in Miami-Dade or Broward County, come the 2024 new year, you can expect to hear a whole bunch of arias in some unexpected areas.
It’s all part of Florida Grand Opera’s upcoming season.
The company’s new Zip CODE program will bring free performances to non-traditional venues throughout both counties.
The “CODE” stands for “Community Opera Delivered Equitably.”
The idea is to take opera directly into familiar community gathering places like libraries, schools and parks.
"The biggest challenge with opera is that it's a really intimidating art form," says Matt Cooksey, FGO's Director of Artistic Operations.
"It's sung in a foreign language. The music is from 200 years ago, in some cases. And so there's a lot of hesitancy about , 'Ugh, is this really for me?' And so all of these concerts make it a very easy decision that opera is enjoyable, it is accessible and that we're here to help make it a really fun time," he told WLRN.
Times, dates and locations for the Zip CODE performances will be listed at fgo.org as they become available. Admission will be free.
Planning for the new program comes at a time of transition for Florida Grand Opera. FGO's General Director and CEO, Susan Danis, recently announced her resignation after leading the company for more than a decade.
Members of FGO’s Studio Artist Program will help launch the Zip CODE tour in 2024.
The Studio Artists are a cadre of singers selected from hundreds of applicants nationwide during an intensive audition process.
Besides appearing in principal and supporting roles on the mainstage, the five singers will serve as the "public face" of the company throughout the season — performing in concerts and an outreach tour for young audiences.
"We get the crème de la crème — the singers that are right on the cusp of going into their career," said Neil Nelson, who runs FGO's Studio Artist program.
He compares the singers in the program to doctors in residency just out of med school.
"Opera is an art form that needs to be tended to like a garden or else it will wither away. It'll atrophy," Nelson said. "I have a sincere desire to see the next generation of opera singers succeed and grow the art form so that it could be able to last for generations to come."
Highlights of Florida Grand Opera's
2023-2024 Season
"First Sing"
An opportunity to hear FGO's Studio Artists in their first concert of the 2023-2024 season.
Friday, October 20, 2023, 7:30 pm
Doral Opera Center
8390 NW 25th Street
Miami, FL 33122
FREE ADMISSION WITH RESERVATION
Saturday, October 21, 2023, 7:30 pm
Center for Spiritual Living
4849 North Dixie Highway
Oakland Park, FL 33334
FREE ADMISSION WITH RESERVATION
—
MAINSTAGE OPERAS
La Traviata By Giuseppe Verdi
Sung in Italian with English and Spanish projected translations
MIAMI
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
Ziff Ballet Opera House
Nov 11, 2023, at 7:00pm
Nov 12, 2023, at 2:00pm
Nov 14, 2023, at 8:00pm
FORT LAUDERDALE
Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Au-Rene Theater
Nov 30, 2023, at 7:30pm
Dec 2, 2023, at 7:30pm
—
I Pagliacci By Ruggero Leoncavallo
Sung in Italian and English with English and Spanish projected translations
MIAMI
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts Ziff Ballet Opera House
Jan 27, 2024, at 6:00pm
Jan 28, 2024, at 2:00pm
Jan 30, 2024, at 8:00pm
FORT LAUDERDALE
Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Au-Rene Theater
Feb 8 and 10, 2024, at 7:30pm
—
La Bohème By Giacomo Puccini
Sung in Italian with English and Spanish projected translations
MIAMI
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
Ziff Ballet Opera House
Apr 6, 2024, at 7:00pm
Apr 7, 2024, at 2:00pm
Apr 9, 2024, at 8:00pm
FORT LAUDERDALE
Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Au-Rene Theater
May 2 and 4, 2024, at 7:30pm
—
SONGFEST
A three-concert series with each performance exploring a different theme.
· Scandals and Scoundrels: Opera's Contemptible Characters and Sordid Situations. Friday, November 17 in Coral Gables and Sunday, November 19 in Oakland Park.
Tickets are $15; free to donors and subscribers.
· From the Page to the Stage: Great Literary Works Reimagined for the Operatic Stage, on Friday, February 16 in Miami and Sunday, February 18 in Fort Lauderdale.
Tickets are $15; free to donors and subscribers.
· Drop the Mic!
Broadway Musicals Without Microphones. Friday, March 15, in Miami and Sunday, March 17 in Fort Lauderdale.
Tickets are $15; free to donors and subscribers.
—
SPECIAL EVENTS
¡Viva Zarzuela!
· Cuba en zarzuela y canción
Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 3 p.m. at the Cuban Hebrew Congregation in Miami Beach.
Tickets are $25.
· Zarzuela por el mundo
Sunday, April 14 at the Cuban Hebrew Congregation in Miami Beach.
Tickets are $25.
Opera Reggae Concert
Described as a "lighthearted exploration of common themes between the two genres."
Sunday, March 3, 2024, 3 p.m.
Miami Beach Bandshell
Tickets available at miamibeachbandshell.com
For more information, visit fgo.org.