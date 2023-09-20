Florida Grand Opera coming to some unexpected places this season

If you live in Miami-Dade or Broward County, come the 2024 new year, you can expect to hear a whole bunch of arias in some unexpected areas.

It’s all part of Florida Grand Opera’s upcoming season.

The company’s new Zip CODE program will bring free performances to non-traditional venues throughout both counties.

The “CODE” stands for “Community Opera Delivered Equitably.”

The idea is to take opera directly into familiar community gathering places like libraries, schools and parks.

"The biggest challenge with opera is that it's a really intimidating art form," says Matt Cooksey, FGO's Director of Artistic Operations.

"It's sung in a foreign language. The music is from 200 years ago, in some cases. And so there's a lot of hesitancy about , 'Ugh, is this really for me?' And so all of these concerts make it a very easy decision that opera is enjoyable, it is accessible and that we're here to help make it a really fun time," he told WLRN.

Times, dates and locations for the Zip CODE performances will be listed at fgo.org as they become available. Admission will be free.

Planning for the new program comes at a time of transition for Florida Grand Opera. FGO's General Director and CEO, Susan Danis, recently announced her resignation after leading the company for more than a decade.

Members of FGO’s Studio Artist Program will help launch the Zip CODE tour in 2024.

The Studio Artists are a cadre of singers selected from hundreds of applicants nationwide during an intensive audition process.

Besides appearing in principal and supporting roles on the mainstage, the five singers will serve as the "public face" of the company throughout the season — performing in concerts and an outreach tour for young audiences.

"We get the crème de la crème — the singers that are right on the cusp of going into their career," said Neil Nelson, who runs FGO's Studio Artist program.

He compares the singers in the program to doctors in residency just out of med school.

"Opera is an art form that needs to be tended to like a garden or else it will wither away. It'll atrophy," Nelson said. "I have a sincere desire to see the next generation of opera singers succeed and grow the art form so that it could be able to last for generations to come."

Highlights of Florida Grand Opera's

2023-2024 Season

"First Sing"

An opportunity to hear FGO's Studio Artists in their first concert of the 2023-2024 season.

Friday, October 20, 2023, 7:30 pm

Doral Opera Center

8390 NW 25th Street

Miami, FL 33122

FREE ADMISSION WITH RESERVATION

Saturday, October 21, 2023, 7:30 pm

Center for Spiritual Living

4849 North Dixie Highway

Oakland Park, FL 33334

FREE ADMISSION WITH RESERVATION

—

MAINSTAGE OPERAS

La Traviata By Giuseppe Verdi

Sung in Italian with English and Spanish projected translations

MIAMI

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

Ziff Ballet Opera House

Nov 11, 2023, at 7:00pm

Nov 12, 2023, at 2:00pm

Nov 14, 2023, at 8:00pm

FORT LAUDERDALE

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Au-Rene Theater

Nov 30, 2023, at 7:30pm

Dec 2, 2023, at 7:30pm

—

I Pagliacci By Ruggero Leoncavallo

Sung in Italian and English with English and Spanish projected translations

MIAMI

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts Ziff Ballet Opera House

Jan 27, 2024, at 6:00pm

Jan 28, 2024, at 2:00pm

Jan 30, 2024, at 8:00pm

FORT LAUDERDALE

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Au-Rene Theater

Feb 8 and 10, 2024, at 7:30pm

—

La Bohème By Giacomo Puccini

Sung in Italian with English and Spanish projected translations

MIAMI

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

Ziff Ballet Opera House

Apr 6, 2024, at 7:00pm

Apr 7, 2024, at 2:00pm

Apr 9, 2024, at 8:00pm

FORT LAUDERDALE

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Au-Rene Theater

May 2 and 4, 2024, at 7:30pm

—

SONGFEST

A three-concert series with each performance exploring a different theme.

· Scandals and Scoundrels: Opera's Contemptible Characters and Sordid Situations. Friday, November 17 in Coral Gables and Sunday, November 19 in Oakland Park.

Tickets are $15; free to donors and subscribers.

· From the Page to the Stage: Great Literary Works Reimagined for the Operatic Stage, on Friday, February 16 in Miami and Sunday, February 18 in Fort Lauderdale.

Tickets are $15; free to donors and subscribers.

· Drop the Mic!

Broadway Musicals Without Microphones. Friday, March 15, in Miami and Sunday, March 17 in Fort Lauderdale.

Tickets are $15; free to donors and subscribers.

—

SPECIAL EVENTS

¡Viva Zarzuela!

· Cuba en zarzuela y canción

Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 3 p.m. at the Cuban Hebrew Congregation in Miami Beach.

Tickets are $25.

· Zarzuela por el mundo

Sunday, April 14 at the Cuban Hebrew Congregation in Miami Beach.

Tickets are $25.

Opera Reggae Concert

Described as a "lighthearted exploration of common themes between the two genres."

Sunday, March 3, 2024, 3 p.m.

Miami Beach Bandshell

Tickets available at miamibeachbandshell.com

For more information, visit fgo.org.