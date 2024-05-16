$13 million lights: See the art that sold in the de la Cruz auction

Fine art auction house Christie’s held its first of several auctions to sell artworks from the acclaimed collection of Miami arts patron Rosa de la Cruz Tuesday evening. In total, the 25 works sold raked in $34 million. Though the art market has been slow, there was some intense bidding battles over Rosa’s beloved collection, which includes standout pieces from Ana Mendieta, Felix Gonzalez-Torres and Jim Hodges. Five artworks were sold at over $1 million.

Rosa, who collected over 1,000 pieces with her husband Carlos, died of an illness late February. Following her death, the Design District museum that showed their collection was closed. Christie’s will be selling over 100 works from the collection over the course of several months.

READ MORE: 'I am me': New art exhibit in Delray Beach explores multi-racial 'Hapa' identities

Here’s a look at some of the coveted artworks. (Unless stated otherwise, prices below were calculated before fees, which are added after the auction.)

Felix Gonzalez-Torres' 'Untitled (American #3)'

The highest sale of the night was this work, a long string of 42 light bulbs. It went to the Pola Museum of Art in Hakone, Japan for a total of $13,635,000, including fees. The de la Cruzes had a close friendship with Gonzalez-Torres, who died in 1996.

Also in the below photo are two paintings by Peter Doig, which each sold for over $1 million.

Matias J. Ocner / Miami Herald Paintings by Peter Doig and Hernan Bas and a sculpture by Félix González-Torres are on display at the de la Cruz Collection on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Miami, Florida. Works that were owned by Rosa de la Cruz will soon be on sale following her death in February.

Hernan Bas's Flamingos

Hernan Bas is one of Miami’s homegrown stars who recently had a solo exhibition at the Bass Museum of Art in Miami Beach.

This painting, called “Trying to fit in,” was sold for $310,000.

Jim Hodges's Flowers

American artist Jim Hodges explores fragility, love and death in his works. This cascade of pink and white flowers that hung in de la Cruz’s home sold for $400,000.

Wade Guyton and Christopher Wool Works

A work by Wade Guyton (center) was sold for $850,000. The work on the right, by Christopher Wool, was sold for $970,000.

Matias J. Ocner / Miami Herald Jessica Katz, director of Christie’s Miami, walks past works that were owned by Rosa de la Cruz at the de la Cruz Collection on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Miami, Florida. The Wade Guyton piece (center) sold at a Christie’s auction on May 14, 2024 for $850,000, not including fees.

Ana Mendieta's 'Siluetas'

Rosa de la Cruz championed the work of Ana Mendieta, a feminist Cuban-born artist who came to the United States through Operation Peter Pan. She was a rising star in the art world when she died suddenly in 1985.

The full set of Mendieta’s famed “Siluetas” series sold for $277,200. That broke the artist’s record, but not for long.

Matias J. Ocner / Miami Herald Melissa Wallen, the director of the de la Cruz Collection, walks past works by Ana Mendieta that are on display on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Miami, Florida. Christies’s will begin selling works from De la Cruz’s collection in May.

Ana Mendieta's 'Sandwoman'

Mendieta’s record was broken twice in one night with the sale of a rare “Sandwoman” sculpture. The fragile work, made from sand, resembles the female form. It sold for $567,025, including fees.

The black-and-white print, which was signed by Mendieta, was also sold for $130,000.

Matias J. Ocner / Miami Herald Artwork by Ana Mendieta are on display at the de la Cruz Collection on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Miami, Florida. Works that were owned by Rosa de la Cruz will soon be on sale following her death in February.

Christina Quarles' larger-than-life painting

This was the largest and, as auctioneer Georgina Hilton said, “arguably the finest work to come to auction” of the evening.

“Don’t they know? It’s the end of tha world,” the painting seen here on the left, was sold for $520,000.

Matias J. Ocner / Miami Herald Jessica Stanley, Christie’s public relations director walks past works by Christina Quarles, left, and Rashid Johnson that were owned by Rosa de la Cruz at the de la Cruz Collection on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Miami, Florida. Christies’s will begin selling works from De la Cruz’s collection in May.

Rosa's last painting

Glenn Ligon’s “Debris Field (Red) #1,” photographed here on the right, was sold for $280,000.

The painting in the center was the last artwork Rosa purchased. Shara Hughes’ “No Way Out” was sold for $450,000.

Matias J. Ocner / Miami Herald Paintings that that were owned by Rosa de la Cruz are on display at the de la Cruz Collection on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Miami, Florida. Christies’s will begin selling works from De la Cruz’s collection in May.

This story was produced with financial support from individuals and Berkowitz Contemporary Arts in partnership with Journalism Funding Partners, as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The Miami Herald maintains full editorial control of this work.