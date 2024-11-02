Jill Tracey, beloved South Florida media personality, dies at 60

Jill Tracey, the beloved media personality known most recently from her work with HOT 105 FM Miami, died on Friday at the age of 60.

Tracey, a popular voice in South Florida radio for more than three decades, was also running for the District 2 seat on the Hollywood city commission at the time of her death. She formerly served as the president of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) South Florida chapter, where she advocated for diversity in journalism.

Most recently, Tracey had spent more than a decade with HOT105, where she took on various roles. She served as news director and co-hosted the Rickey Smiley Morning Show on weekdays, in addition to leading her own program, “Hot Talk with Jill Tracey,” on Sunday nights at 11 p.m.

She was abruptly fired from the radio station in June, citing financial issues.

Though born in Detroit, Tracey’s career took off in South Beach as a gossip columnist. The various jobs that followed would take her across the country, but she would eventually land back in Miami.

Tracey subsequently left a mark on the community she came to know and love throughout her long career. She was an instructor with Urgent, Inc., the community development organization dedicated to empowering youth to transform their communities through media.

“It is with heavy hearts that we remember Jill Tracey, a remarkable voice in Miami radio and a beloved figure at HOT 105 FM,” radio station officials posted on their website. “South Florida has lost a true radio icon and community voice.

“For years, Jill Tracey graced the airwaves with her dynamic personality, insightful commentary, and passion for serving her community. Known not only for her work as a radio host but also as a community leader. Jill’s impact extended far beyond the studio walls.”

“Her voice, her laughter, and her wisdom will be missed, but her legacy will live on in the countless lives she touched,” said station officials. “HOT 105 and the Miami community have lost a true trailblazer—a woman of grace, insight, unapologetic authenticity, and undeniable talent. Rest in peace, Jill Tracey; your impact will be felt for generations to come.”

Statement from Jill Tracey's family

The statement posted by the website included a statement from Tracey’s family.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Jill Tracey on November 1, 2024,” read the statement. “A former personality at Hot 105 and a dedicated candidate for the District 2 Hollywood City Commission, Jill’s vibrant spirit and infectious laughter will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

“As we remember Jill, we celebrate her contributions, her spirit, and the laughter she brought into our lives. She will always hold a special place in our hearts,” Tracey’s family added.

Andrea Mercado, executive director of Florida Rising, a progressive statewide political group, described Tracey as “a champion for justice on every block, consistently using her platform to educate the community and uplift solutions to the issue of our time.”

“Her innate ability to weave culture and politics, build bridges and bring joy will be deeply missed,” said Mercado, whose organization endorsed Tracey in her Hollywood commission race.

"Jill has literally been the voice for so many here in South Florida, that it was easy for our members to endorse her desire to pursue another form of public service,” said Florida Rising Senior Political Advisor Dwight Bullard, a former Democratic member of the Florida House of Representatives. “Our community now has a void with her absence."

Tracey contributed time and donated to various organizations, including Embrace Girls Foundation, YWCA of Miami, NFL Sisters in Service, the chapter of the NABJ she used to lead, and the Cultural Heritage Alliance on Tourism.

“Jill Tracey was more than a colleague; she was a beloved member of the South Florida community, known for her warmth, humor, and unwavering support for others,” reads a GoFundMe that has been set up in her honor. “Her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift those she touched throughout her life.”

The page notes that Tracey was facing health challenges before her death, though her “resilience and determination never wavered,” it read.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

This story was produced by The Miami Times, one of the oldest Black-owned newspapers in the country, as part of a content sharing partnership with the WLRN newsroom. Read more at miamitimesonline.com .

The WLRN News Staff contributed to this story.

