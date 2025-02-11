Florida governor's proposal of funds glimmer of hope at 2025 Miami-Dade State of the Arts

With an upbeat mix of hope and uncertainty, Miami-Dade County held its 16th annual State of the Arts in the County Commission Chamber of the Stephen P. Clark Government Center on Thursday, Feb. 6.

One bit of optimism came from news that on Feb. 3, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his fiscal year 2025-26 proposed budget includes $27 million for cultural and museum grants for the state of Florida. Arts groups around the state and in South Florida are still reeling from the effects of DeSantis's veto of all arts funding last year of more than $32 million.

His proposal this year comes under the heading of "Family Friendly Arts and Culture" along with new language in Florida law for such grant programs, which would make sure that funding was provided only to activities and programs that were appropriate for all age groups.

The veto last year was in response to what the governor said was taxpayer money going to “sexual” festivals in Orlando and Tampa – two "fringe festivals" in those two cities, which were modeled after the long-running Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland, were not specifically "sexual festivals" but performance arts festivals.

Brian E. May, chairman of the Miami-Dade Cultural Affairs Council, who delivered the 2025 State of the Arts in Miami-Dade County Address, in an interview before his prepared speech, said that he hoped that the governor would be "correcting some of what I would call his missteps last session."

READ MORE: $100,000 goes to six Miami-Dade filmmakers for stories about local history

Miami-Dade County lost $6.4 million in state cultural grants to 132 Miami-Dade nonprofit arts organizations. In his address, May said: "There is no question that losing State grants has hurt the operational stability of our nonprofit arts groups," and while he mentioned that DeSantis's proposal was "an encouraging sign," he told arts leaders in the room that "we have to stay on high alert and remain vigilant in advocating for a restoration of this funding with the Florida Legislature."

He also told the crowded commission chambers of members of arts organizations about concerns regarding the uncertain future on the federal level for Miami-Dade's arts groups. "We all know that post-pandemic Federal funding for the arts is no longer flowing. And it remains to be seen what the fate of the National Endowments for the Arts and Humanities will be under the new administration."

May was elected chairman of the 15-member volunteer advisory board in 2021. The founder of a lobbying and consulting firm, which he founded in 1998, he has worked in roles in state and local governments.

"We have challenges ahead and it's going to take the advocacy of the community to overcome those challenges," he said. "We have to maintain our current levels of funding and we have to find ways, which I think is a growing trend in the industry, to be innovative in terms of our cost effectiveness and efficiencies." He advocated for shared facilities, temporary pop-up spaces, and the repurposing of commercial spaces and facilities.

Also, speaking on economic impact, May said there is evidence to show that the arts are a solid financial contributor to Miami-Dade County.

"Our cultural industry has an impressive $2.1 billion annual impact on our economy. According to the national Arts and Economic Prosperity 6 study, our nonprofit cultural industry employs more than 30,000 people and is assisted by 88,000 volunteers. The return on investment is clear. Every dollar Miami-Dade County invests through our cultural grants programs leverages an additional $43 for our community."

Comments by Miami-Dade County Mayor Danielle Levine Cava provided an update about an initiative launched at last year's State of the Arts address, Arts Energize 305. Cava mentioned the success of the partnering of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs' Arts Energize 305 initiative and the Community Action and Human Services Department (CAHSD) Golden Tours initiative, which launched in July 2024. Golden Tours provides creative and performing arts programs for older adults as well as hands-on art-making workshops. In short, bringing arts to the communities.

Cava also mentioned another initiative of the Arts Energize program, which included the production of 25,000 "Golden Ticket" arts guides, which this year, along with English and Spanish versions added a Haitian Creole edition with the assistance of District 2 Commissioner Marleine Bastien, who also offered remarks.

"Our initiatives, like Arts Energize 305, Culture Shock Miami and the Golden Ticket Arts Guide, bring cultural experiences to all, enhancing our community's vibrancy," said Cava.

Albert E. Dotson, Jr., council member of the Miami-Dade County Cultural Affairs Council was master of ceremonies. Also, Raquel A. Regalado of District 7 offered remarks.

In summarizing, the Cava said: "At today’s State of the Arts Address, we heard powerful examples of how when we integrate arts into all areas of our life and our government, we ensure everyone in Miami-Dade County leads an artful life. Arts have the power to enrich our lives, bridging communities through creativity. I am proud of the work our Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council lead to ensure that all our residents and visitors have access to the transformative impact of the arts on our lives."